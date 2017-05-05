new Sample ballots, polling places re...

new Sample ballots, polling places ready for Saturday election

Saturday is election day, and many local seats are up for grabs including El Paso City Council members and El Paso mayor. Candidates need 50 percent of the vote plus one or the top two candidates will go to a runoff.

