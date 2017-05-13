Moving city, school elections a good thing: Editorial
Consolidating elections: Editorial Changing the date of municipal and school elections will mean involving more voters in decisions. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/opinion/editorials/2017/05/13/consolidating-elections-editorial/101651896/ The only good news out of the record low turnout in the May 6 election is that it is unlikely to be repeated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|El Paso Crawling with haunted hot spots (Oct '09)
|10 min
|New resident
|439
|Man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-10 East
|15 min
|New resident
|1
|Texas comes to elpaso
|47 min
|New Resident
|6
|Hidden camera found in Cielo Vista Mall restroom
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|5
|722-Horsepower 454 LS-Powered 1957 Chevy Bel Air
|8 hr
|DC Dave
|5
|Trump to Visit Pope on May 24
|9 hr
|DC Dave
|34
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|22 hr
|Parish fartings
|4
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC