Military News

Military News

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Easley Progress

U.S. Air Force Airman Najiyen A. Blythe graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easley Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 13 min fingers mcgurke 113
News El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit 35 min Rico from East Lo... 4
Armed Forces Day 1 hr New Resident 36
The Leaking Administration 1 hr New Resident 8
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 4 hr Farts 24,355
Enough is Enough 8 hr Arid hot farts 2
First Lady is Honored in Saudi Arabia 8 hr Arid hot farts 5
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for El Paso County was issued at May 24 at 2:39PM CDT

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC