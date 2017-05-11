Mayor, some city reps endorse Margo
Dee Margo, 65, a businessman and former state representative, faces businessman and political newcomer David Saucedo, 32, in the June 10 runoff election. Mayor, some city reps endorse Margo Dee Margo, 65, a businessman and former state representative, faces businessman and political newcomer David Saucedo, 32, in the June 10 runoff election.
