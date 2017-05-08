Man steals ambulance, leads police on...

Man steals ambulance, leads police on 90-minute chase

The man was being admitted into the hospital by paramedics when he walked out and drove off in the ambulance EL PASO, Texas - A man was arrested late Monday night in the far East Side after being accused of stealing an ambulance and leading more than a half-dozen police cars on a chase for more than 90 minutes across El Paso, police said. Michial Bruce Sampson, 36, allegedly stole an El Paso Fire Department ambulance outside the emergency room at Providence Memorial Hospital, sparking a multi-agency pursuit that went to the Northeast, crossed the state line into New Mexico and then went to the far East Side, police said.

