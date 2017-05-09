Man fatally stabbed in marijuana deal
Documents reveal that an argument during a marijuana deal spurred the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man who crashed in an apartments parking lot. Man fatally stabbed in marijuana deal Documents reveal that an argument during a marijuana deal spurred the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old man who crashed in an apartments parking lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|54 min
|Quavontae
|104
|Cinco de mayo
|2 hr
|stfu
|59
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Worship my farts
|24,325
|Sean Spicer vs Truman Capote
|6 hr
|New Resident
|4
|Spring Is Always A Time To Bloom Again
|17 hr
|New Resident
|3
|Crimes by Illegal Aiens Covered Up by the Media
|19 hr
|Go Figure This
|5
|Domestic violence hotline: Immigration-linked c...
|21 hr
|DC Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC