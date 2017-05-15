Man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-10 East
There are 1 comment on the El Paso Times story from 7 hrs ago, titled Man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-10 East. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
A 30-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday on Interstate 10 near Central El Paso, officials said.
United States
#1 14 min ago
Does anyone know if they are going to sell the car for parts? I want to build a racer also.
