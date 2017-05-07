Man charged with murder in Central El Paso death
Man charged with murder in Central El Paso death Victim was found on the sidewalk along Estrella Street early Saturday morning Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/07/man-charged-murder-central-el-paso-death/101402446/ A 20-year-old El Paso man has been charged with murder in the death of another man in Central El Paso, El Paso police reported Chavero-Lopez was found at about 2 a.m. Saturday on the sidewalk along the 100 block of Estrella Street. Crimes Against Persons investigators were called in and initially called it a suspicious death.
