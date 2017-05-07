Man charged with murder in Central El Paso death Victim was found on the sidewalk along Estrella Street early Saturday morning Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/crime/2017/05/07/man-charged-murder-central-el-paso-death/101402446/ A 20-year-old El Paso man has been charged with murder in the death of another man in Central El Paso, El Paso police reported Chavero-Lopez was found at about 2 a.m. Saturday on the sidewalk along the 100 block of Estrella Street. Crimes Against Persons investigators were called in and initially called it a suspicious death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.