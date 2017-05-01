Erik Salas Sanchez, a 22-year-old legal Mexican immigrant, was shot in the back during a confrontation with El Paso police inside his home in 2015. Lawsuit claims excessive force pattern by police Erik Salas Sanchez, a 22-year-old legal Mexican immigrant, was shot in the back during a confrontation with El Paso police inside his home in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.