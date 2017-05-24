Las Cruces bank to buy El Paso bank branch Western Heritage Bank agrees to buy Dallas-based PlainsCapital Bank's El Paso branch. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/money/business/2017/05/24/el-paso-banking-acquisition-dallas-new-mexico/102103646/ Western Heritage Bank of Las Cruces has agreed to buy PlainsCapital Bank's El Paso branch at 4849 N. Mesa St. Western Heritage Bank, a small Las Cruces bank with a former El Paso bank executive leading its board of directors, has agreed to buy PlainsCapital Bank's branch in West El Paso, Western Heritage officials announced Wednesday.

