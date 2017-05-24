Las Cruces bank to buy El Paso bank b...

Las Cruces bank to buy El Paso bank branch

Las Cruces bank to buy El Paso bank branch Western Heritage Bank agrees to buy Dallas-based PlainsCapital Bank's El Paso branch. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/money/business/2017/05/24/el-paso-banking-acquisition-dallas-new-mexico/102103646/ Western Heritage Bank of Las Cruces has agreed to buy PlainsCapital Bank's El Paso branch at 4849 N. Mesa St. Western Heritage Bank, a small Las Cruces bank with a former El Paso bank executive leading its board of directors, has agreed to buy PlainsCapital Bank's branch in West El Paso, Western Heritage officials announced Wednesday.

