Incumbents, Wiggs leading in EPISD early voting
Early voting numbers show Russell Wiggs, 60, leading the El Paso Independent School District district 1 race. Wiggs got 395 votes, or 47.25 percent, in early voting, which ended Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|22 min
|New Resident
|84
|Cinco de mayo
|5 hr
|New Resident
|52
|Meet the candidate: Jorge Artalejo (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|New Resident
|30
|Sanctuary cities bill puts Texas county in tigh...
|13 hr
|Concerned Mayate
|7
|Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance
|14 hr
|joe
|7
|Jay Cost: Stall the Trump wall
|Sat
|New Resident
|34
|101st Airborne Division Band member Ruben Salin...
|Sat
|New Resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC