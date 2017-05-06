Incumbents, Wiggs leading in EPISD ea...

Incumbents, Wiggs leading in EPISD early voting

Early voting numbers show Russell Wiggs, 60, leading the El Paso Independent School District district 1 race. Wiggs got 395 votes, or 47.25 percent, in early voting, which ended Tuesday.

