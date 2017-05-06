Incumbent Jim Tolbert trails newcomera

Jim Tolbert trails newcomer Alexsandra Annello Newcomer Alexsandra Rose Annello has a strong early lead over incumbent Jim Tolbert for City Council District 2 seat. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/politics/elections/2017/05/06/jim-tolbert-trails-newcomer-alexsandraannello/101301778/ Newcomer Alexsandra Rose Annello holds a strong lead over incumbent Jim Tolbert for the City Council District 2 seat, according to early voting.

