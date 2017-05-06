Incumbent Jim Tolbert trails newcomera
Jim Tolbert trails newcomer Alexsandra Annello Newcomer Alexsandra Rose Annello has a strong early lead over incumbent Jim Tolbert for City Council District 2 seat. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/politics/elections/2017/05/06/jim-tolbert-trails-newcomer-alexsandraannello/101301778/ Newcomer Alexsandra Rose Annello holds a strong lead over incumbent Jim Tolbert for the City Council District 2 seat, according to early voting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crimes by Illegal Aiens Covered Up by the Media
|8 min
|Concerned Mayate
|3
|City Rep Lily Limon out on her culo.
|12 min
|Concerned Mayate
|3
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|31 min
|huey goins
|93
|Spring Is Always A Time To Bloom Again
|2 hr
|huey goins
|2
|Meet the candidate: Jorge Artalejo (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|32
|Cinco de mayo
|17 hr
|New Resident
|52
|Sanctuary cities bill puts Texas county in tigh...
|Sun
|Concerned Mayate
|7
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC