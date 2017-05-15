There are on the El Paso Times story from Yesterday, titled ICE arrests 26 in El Paso gang crackdown. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

ICE arrested members and associates of Barrio Azteca, Chuco Tango and other gangs in El Paso as part of the agency's largest nationwide gang sweep. ICE arrests 26 in El Paso gang crackdown ICE arrested members and associates of Barrio Azteca, Chuco Tango and other gangs in El Paso as part of the agency's largest nationwide gang sweep.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.