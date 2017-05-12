Hidden camera found in Cielo Vista Ma...

Hidden camera found in Cielo Vista Mall restroom

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: El Paso Times

A peeping Tom was recorded by his own camera that he hid inside a public family restroom in Cielo Vista Mall. Hidden camera found in Cielo Vista Mall restroom A peeping Tom was recorded by his own camera that he hid inside a public family restroom in Cielo Vista Mall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman 41 min Fart milk jugs 2
Farts Writer out of control Delete Him 47 min Picking on farts 2
News Alleged assault at Bassett Middle School is sai... (Mar '12) 10 hr Fart cart 52
News Five arrested in school cheating indictments in... (Apr '16) 14 hr Sniffable farts b... 15
Some Challenging Arguments for Home Schooling 14 hr Sniffable farts b... 5
A Comedy of Lies and Errors 14 hr Sniffable farts b... 10
News Prosecutor accused of domestic violence resigns 18 hr Kissing farts 6
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,005,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC