Hear At the Drive-In's Pummeling New Song 'Pendulum in a Peasant Dress'

At the Drive-In detonate a pulverizing punk attack with "Pendulum in a Peasant Dress," their latest sample from upcoming LP in - ter a - li - a . Singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala pauses his trademark onslaught of surrealistic wordplay on the pogoing chorus , shouting over Omar Rodriguez-Lopez's torrent of whirring guitar effects.

