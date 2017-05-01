Grad student speaks about human trafficking
"When I was 13 years old, a white, very sharp-looking man in a Hummer offered me a ride to school," Macias said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jay Cost: Stall the Trump wall
|18 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|21
|Margo surpasses $200K in mayoral campaigna
|32 min
|SunValley Trailer...
|1
|KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices
|1 hr
|what does this bu...
|1
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|7 hr
|rag time
|54
|Lawsuit claims excessive force pattern by police
|10 hr
|Mr_D_ ElPaso
|7
|Cinco de mayo
|10 hr
|que
|9
|To Catch a Beaner
|13 hr
|lol
|90
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC