Google+
Mayor Oscar Leeser hugs his wife Lisa after delivering his final State of the City address Tuesday at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center. Photos: Mayor Oscar Leeser's Final State of the City Address Mayor Oscar Leeser hugs his wife Lisa after delivering his final State of the City address Tuesday at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|48 min
|Farts questions
|124
|Is Donald Trump in SERIOUS TROUBLE?
|51 min
|Farts questions
|2
|Enough is Enough
|2 hr
|Fart container
|4
|Armed Forces Day
|2 hr
|Fart container
|39
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|2 hr
|Fart container
|7
|The Leaking Administration
|2 hr
|Fart container
|9
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Farts
|24,355
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC