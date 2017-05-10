Glynn Beaty, Board of Contributors: What I love about Texas
Dairy Queen has had a jingle for the past few months. Originally, the verse that went along with the tune was, "DQ - that's what I like about Texas."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five arrested in school cheating indictments in... (Apr '16)
|9 min
|Double D Tania
|12
|Seeking Lactating Man For Milk
|3 hr
|Saucedo farts
|13
|Spring Is Always A Time To Bloom Again
|3 hr
|Saucedo farts
|5
|KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices
|3 hr
|Saucedo farts
|11
|El Paso Crawling with haunted hot spots (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|Saucedo farts
|436
|Sean Spicer vs Truman Capote
|3 hr
|Saucedo farts
|15
|Ethics complaint against Saucedo rejected,a
|3 hr
|Saucedo farts
|13
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC