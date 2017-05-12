Friday, May 12th, 2017

Friday, May 12th, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau

TODAY'S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . . Gina Nicole Torrijos, 18, from El Paso, Texas, who was arrested for filing a false report saying her high school cheerleading uniform was stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five arrested in school cheating indictments in... (Apr '16) 5 hr Juan Delgado 3
News El Paso Crawling with haunted hot spots (Oct '09) 6 hr DC Dave 435
Seeking Lactating Man For Milk 7 hr DC Dave 10
Sean Spicer vs Truman Capote 7 hr DC Dave 14
News Ethics complaint against Saucedo rejected,a 23 hr Quavontae 12
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) Wed Farts 24,335
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... Tue Quavontae 110
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC