There are on the CBS News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Former science teacher pleads guilty to manufacturing meth. In it, CBS News reports that:

Prosecutors say a judge has ordered 56-year-old John Gose to undergo a 60-day diagnostic evaluation before sentencing. Officers reported finding an ice chest in Gose's car that contained glassware, rubber tubing and chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamines.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS News.