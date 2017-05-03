Former science teacher pleads guilty to manufacturing meth
There are 2 comments on the CBS News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Former science teacher pleads guilty to manufacturing meth. In it, CBS News reports that:
Prosecutors say a judge has ordered 56-year-old John Gose to undergo a 60-day diagnostic evaluation before sentencing. Officers reported finding an ice chest in Gose's car that contained glassware, rubber tubing and chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamines.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CBS News.
|
“lol'ing irl”
Since: Mar 13
1,827
The Land of Gods & Monsters
|
#1 49 min ago
Lol.
|
United States
|
#2 33 min ago
Let me guess , Las Cruces
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 arrests made in sheriff's desert operation
|29 min
|Code Enforcement ...
|16
|Grad student speaks about human trafficking
|39 min
|MrDelpaso
|2
|Cinco de mayo
|2 hr
|New Resident
|17
|Obama legacy
|7 hr
|negro say what
|2
|Jay Cost: Stall the Trump wall
|8 hr
|SunValley Trailer...
|30
|KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices
|10 hr
|bobs not here
|5
|Margo surpasses $200K in mayoral campaigna
|13 hr
|DC Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC