Former science teacher pleads guilty to manufacturing meth

There are 2 comments on the CBS News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Former science teacher pleads guilty to manufacturing meth. In it, CBS News reports that:

Prosecutors say a judge has ordered 56-year-old John Gose to undergo a 60-day diagnostic evaluation before sentencing. Officers reported finding an ice chest in Gose's car that contained glassware, rubber tubing and chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamines.

butters_

“lol'ing irl”

Since: Mar 13

The Land of Gods & Monsters

#1 49 min ago
Lol.
MrDelpaso

United States

#2 33 min ago
Let me guess , Las Cruces
