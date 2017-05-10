Former cop accused of bilking police department $2,200 by faking military deployment
In July and September 2015, Miami-Dade officer William Weaver told his supervisor he was being deployed to Texas by the Florida Army National Guard - a move that allowed him to continue to receive a paycheck from the police department. On Tuesday, Weaver, who spent nine years as a county cop, was arrested and charged with two counts of official misconduct as a public servant and one count of grand theft.
