Fire Weather Watch in effect Thursday...

Fire Weather Watch in effect Thursday afternoon through evening 052517

Fire Weather Watch In Effect From Thursday Afternoon Through Thursday Evening For Strong Winds And Low Relative Humidities For Fire Weather Zones 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, And 113... The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for El Paso County was issued at May 24 at 7:40AM CDT

El Paso, TX

