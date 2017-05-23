Fire Weather Watch in effect Thursday afternoon through evening 052517
Fire Weather Watch In Effect From Thursday Afternoon Through Thursday Evening For Strong Winds And Low Relative Humidities For Fire Weather Zones 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, And 113... The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.
