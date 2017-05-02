FBI honors El Paso-area community leader
Mary Carter, executive director of an El Paso-area women's center, received the FBI Director's Community Leadership Award ceremony. FBI honors El Paso-area community leader Mary Carter, executive director of an El Paso-area women's center, received the FBI Director's Community Leadership Award ceremony.
