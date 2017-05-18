Evoqua Launches Nexed Electrochemical Desalination Demonstration for...

Evoqua Water Technologies today announced it will deliver a new large-scale demonstration for its Nexed electrochemical desalination technology for brackish water, together with AccelerateH2O, to illustrate the economics and value proposition versus current reverse osmosis technology. The new brackish water installation, which encompasses a 50 gallon per minute Nexed system at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Desalination Plant in El Paso, TX , builds upon the current Evoqua pilot for seawater desalination underway in Tuas, Singapore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.