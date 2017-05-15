EP real estate trust faces new fraud claim
EP real estate trust faces new fraud claim New Mexico mogul's fraud claim against Borderplex Realty Trust dismissed, but Dallas firm makes new fraud allegations. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/local/new-mexico/2017/05/15/el-paso-real-estate-investors-fraud-lawsuit/101604282/ New Mexico businessman Dan Burrell's fraud allegations against the Borderplex Realty Trust in El Paso have been dismissed by a federal judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE arrests 26 in El Paso gang crackdown
|1 hr
|Hector Sector
|12
|Democrat Acts of Desperation and Short-term Mem...
|5 hr
|Grubby
|2
|Texas comes to elpaso
|11 hr
|Texas comes to ep
|7
|El Paso Crawling with haunted hot spots (Oct '09)
|16 hr
|New Resident
|440
|Man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-10 East
|16 hr
|New Resident
|2
|Hidden camera found in Cielo Vista Mall restroom
|19 hr
|DC Dave
|5
|722-Horsepower 454 LS-Powered 1957 Chevy Bel Air
|Mon
|DC Dave
|5
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC