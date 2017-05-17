El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges, not walls'
Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... The massive border wall along the entire U.S./Mexico border ain't happening. To quote a certain orange madman: you know it, I know it, everybody knows it.
