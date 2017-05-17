El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding f...

El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges, not walls'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Kos

Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... The massive border wall along the entire U.S./Mexico border ain't happening. To quote a certain orange madman: you know it, I know it, everybody knows it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 44 min Truth is might 24,338
News Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations' 2 hr New Resident 8
Democrat Acts of Desperation and Short-term Mem... 4 hr New Resident 10
News ICE arrests 26 in El Paso gang crackdown 4 hr New Resident 24
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman 12 hr Farting Eric 8
News Alleged assault at Bassett Middle School is sai... (Mar '12) 21 hr More farts 56
News 722-Horsepower 454 LS-Powered 1957 Chevy Bel Air 21 hr More farts 8
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,109 • Total comments across all topics: 281,096,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC