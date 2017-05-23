El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
The lawsuit, filed by El Paso County, its Sheriff Richard Wiles and the Texas Organizing Project Education Fund, a client of the Texas Civil Rights Project, charges that the law, if enacted, would violate several provisions of the U.S. Constitution, including the 14th Amendment's guarantee of the equal protection of laws; the 14th Amendment's due process clause; and the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable searches and seizures. The plaintiffs also allege the bill would violate the U.S. Supremacy Clause, which states that federal law - including statutes dealing with immigration enforcement - is "wholly dedicated to the federal government and may not be usurped by the states."
