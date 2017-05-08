Domestic violence hotline: Immigratio...

Domestic violence hotline: Immigration-linked calls increase

There are 2 comments on the The Gazette story from Yesterday, titled Domestic violence hotline: Immigration-linked calls increase. In it, The Gazette reports that:

The nation's most prominent domestic violence hotline reports a sharp increase in calls from abuse victims struggling with issues related to their immigration status. The National Domestic Violence Hotline, established by Congress in 1996 and partly reliant on federal funding, says in its newly released annual report that it responded to 323,660 phone calls, texts and online contacts in 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
New sheriff

United States

#1 Yesterday
ILLEGAL.
Go home

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
DC Dave

El Paso, TX

#2 Yesterday
New sheriff wrote:
ILLEGAL.
Go home
Take your wife and anchor grand children to the border before they're picked up.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cinco de mayo 12 min New Resident 61
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 14 min Feed me 106
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 10 hr Worship my farts 24,325
Sean Spicer vs Truman Capote 11 hr New Resident 4
Spring Is Always A Time To Bloom Again 22 hr New Resident 3
Crimes by Illegal Aiens Covered Up by the Media Mon Go Figure This 5
City Rep Lily Limon out on her culo. Mon ept guest columnist 4
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,478 • Total comments across all topics: 280,892,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC