Details revealed in Border Patrol age...

Details revealed in Border Patrol agent's death

There are 3 comments on the El Paso Times story from Thursday May 25, titled Details revealed in Border Patrol agent's death. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suffered a mortal stab wound to the eye while chasing a man in an off-duty confrontation. Details revealed in Border Patrol agent's death A U.S. Border Patrol agent suffered a mortal stab wound to the eye while chasing a man in an off-duty confrontation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
No thug sanctuary

Dallas, TX

#1 Friday May 26
Sadly the sanctuary city of elpaso created the thug haven...

We see the benefit...
The politicians should resign

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
jailhouse lawyer

El Paso, TX

#2 Friday May 26
No thug sanctuary wrote:
Sadly the sanctuary city of elpaso created the thug haven...

We see the benefit...
The politicians should resign
You are just a bitter old skank who hasn't been laid in weeks.

Have the batteries in your vibrator run out again?

Is your thug boyfriend finally done your fat dimpled ass?

Have you no respect for yourself?

Get laid and leave us in peace you PieceOFShit.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lemon farts

Santa Clara, CA

#3 Friday May 26
Bitter farts are good in ICE tea.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Border added TAX needed 2 hr Add more farts 2
News Las Cruces bank to buy El Paso bank branch 7 hr Bank of farts 2
News El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit 7 hr Fart grid 25
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 14 hr Fart tuna 179
DPS busts trafficking 17 hr Good farts 8
Kathy Griffin Is Funny 21 hr New farts 4
News Beware of cosmetic surgery practitioners who ar... (Feb '09) Wed Fart shart 47
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Stanley Cup
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC