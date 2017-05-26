There are on the El Paso Times story from Thursday May 25, titled Details revealed in Border Patrol agent's death. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suffered a mortal stab wound to the eye while chasing a man in an off-duty confrontation. Details revealed in Border Patrol agent's death A U.S. Border Patrol agent suffered a mortal stab wound to the eye while chasing a man in an off-duty confrontation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at El Paso Times.