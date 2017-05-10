Cigarettes After Sex are bringing their sultry noir to Hong Kong
Making their Hong Kong debut on May 12, at the Kitec Music Zone, wistful pop collective Cigarettes After Sex have been touted as a band to watch on the back of a huge YouTube following and a handful of well-received shoegazing singles. Formed in El Paso, Texas, by band mastermind and chief songwriter Greg Gonzalez, CAS released their first EP in 2012, and after several changes in style and a relocation to hip and happening Brooklyn, the band have now settled into a dark ambient pop sound.
