There are on the EurekAlert! story from Friday May 26, titled CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation Latino professors. In it, EurekAlert! reports that:

The City College of New York is partnering with the University of Texas at El Paso to educate the next generation of Hispanic professors in environmental sciences and engineering. Entitled "Collaborative Research: The Hispanic AGEP Alliance for the Environmental Science and Engineering Professoriate," the five-year project is funded by a $3.7 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

