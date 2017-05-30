CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation Latino professors
There are 4 comments on the EurekAlert! story from Friday May 26, titled CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation Latino professors. In it, EurekAlert! reports that:
The City College of New York is partnering with the University of Texas at El Paso to educate the next generation of Hispanic professors in environmental sciences and engineering. Entitled "Collaborative Research: The Hispanic AGEP Alliance for the Environmental Science and Engineering Professoriate," the five-year project is funded by a $3.7 million grant from the National Science Foundation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
|
#1 Friday May 26
Lol
Poppycock!
|
United States
|
#2 Friday May 26
Bean fart cooking teachers are a must.
|
#3 Friday May 26
stfu you fat joto
|
#4 Friday May 26
Culinary farts are delicious
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|24 min
|Counting farts
|186
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|52 min
|county rat
|31
|Border added TAX needed
|10 hr
|Add more farts
|2
|Las Cruces bank to buy El Paso bank branch
|14 hr
|Bank of farts
|2
|DPS busts trafficking
|Thu
|Good farts
|8
|Kathy Griffin Is Funny
|Thu
|New farts
|4
|Beware of cosmetic surgery practitioners who ar... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Fart shart
|47
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC