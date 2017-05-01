Castro says he won't challenge Cruz for U.S. Senate
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, has decided not to challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2018. Castro says he won't challenge Cruz for U.S. Senate U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, has decided not to challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jay Cost: Stall the Trump wall
|2 hr
|okimar
|18
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|2 hr
|rag time
|54
|Lawsuit claims excessive force pattern by police
|6 hr
|Mr_D_ ElPaso
|7
|Cinco de mayo
|6 hr
|que
|9
|To Catch a Beaner
|8 hr
|lol
|90
|Please Mexico No Govt Shut Down
|9 hr
|DC Dave
|15
|Border wall could cost $70 billion, report says
|12 hr
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC