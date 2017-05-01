Castro says he won't challenge Cruz f...

Castro says he won't challenge Cruz for U.S. Senate

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, has decided not to challenge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 2018.

