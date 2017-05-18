Brass Asp Bar at 6201 Airport Road in El Paso was among six bars to have their TABC permits revoked.
There are 3 comments on the Houston Chronicle story from Friday, titled Brass Asp Bar at 6201 Airport Road in El Paso was among six bars to have their TABC permits revoked.
Brass Asp Bar at 6201 Airport Road in El Paso was among six bars to have their TABC permits revoked. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission shut down six El Paso bars after an investigation by its Special Investigations Unit found that some employees were involved in narcotics trafficking.
#1 8 hrs ago
Elpaso is long known as the drug corridor but having the local bars doubling as drug distribution is a bonus!
Sicario on steroids!
No self respecting business will want to locate in THAT environment!
#2 3 hrs ago
True and allot of them launder money.
#3 3 hrs ago
