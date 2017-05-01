Border wall could cost $70 billion, r...

Border wall could cost $70 billion, report says

There are 1 comment on the El Paso Times story from Yesterday, titled Border wall could cost $70 billion, report says. In it, El Paso Times reports that:

A new report from Senate Democrats puts the cost of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border at $70 billion, nearly three times any previous government estimate. Border wall could cost $70 billion, says Senate Democrats' new report A new report from Senate Democrats puts the cost of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border at $70 billion, nearly three times any previous government estimate.

Greats investment

United States

#1 Yesterday
Stopping the leak will save BILLIONS and Trillions!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
