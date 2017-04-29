Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help Secure Border
There are 4 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 18 hrs ago, titled Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help Secure Border. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:
An auxiliary force could help the Border Patrol overcome manpower issues, according to a report Monday from the Center for Immigration Studies. The Border Patrol is at its lowest staffing levels in seven years and President Trump ordered the hiring of 5,000 additional officers in a January executive order.
United States
#1 18 hrs ago
Awesome.
Making every landowner a bounty hunter can be considered supplemental income.
When do we start?
#3 13 hrs ago
Here's what happens when bounty hunters are allowed to run wild:
http://nbc4i.com/2017/04/29/clarksville-tenne...
#4 13 hrs ago
First of all you are a phaggot and second of all....well there is not second because you're just a coward joto.
JAJA JA JA
United States
#5 10 hrs ago
Ja ja ja
Run rabbit run
Cause when youre on private property in Texas,
Ja ja ja
