Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer For...

Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help Secure Border

There are 4 comments on the The Daily Caller story from 18 hrs ago, titled Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help Secure Border. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

An auxiliary force could help the Border Patrol overcome manpower issues, according to a report Monday from the Center for Immigration Studies. The Border Patrol is at its lowest staffing levels in seven years and President Trump ordered the hiring of 5,000 additional officers in a January executive order.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Smell the roses

United States

#1 18 hrs ago
Awesome.

Making every landowner a bounty hunter can be considered supplemental income.

When do we start?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Outlaw Bounty Hunting

Paducah, KY

#3 13 hrs ago
Here's what happens when bounty hunters are allowed to run wild:

http://nbc4i.com/2017/04/29/clarksville-tenne...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
que

El Paso, TX

#4 13 hrs ago
Smell the roses wrote:
Awesome.

Making every landowner a bounty hunter can be considered supplemental income.

When do we start?
First of all you are a phaggot and second of all....well there is not second because you're just a coward joto.

JAJA JA JA

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
New sheriff

United States

#5 10 hrs ago
Ja ja ja
Run rabbit run
Cause when youre on private property in Texas,
Ja ja ja

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meet the candidate: Jorge Artalejo (Apr '11) 5 hr controversalvoter 22
News Jay Cost: Stall the Trump wall 6 hr Pepe the green frog 7
Does TOPIX FEAR TRUMP? 7 hr yes yes 1
Border Patrol Could Use Volunteer Force To Help... 7 hr American de Juaritos 7
Please Mexico No Govt Shut Down 9 hr New Resident 14
To Catch a Beaner 9 hr New Resident 86
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... 15 hr Eastside Memo 21
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,712,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC