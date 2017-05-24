Booze gets the better of Dixie Dead-eye
After his recovery from four near-fatal Civil War wounds, the Alabaman emigrated to Texas and gave farming a half-hearted try. Deciding sod-busting was not for him, he rode with the Rangers for several months before moving onto the Panhandle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|48 min
|Farts questions
|124
|Is Donald Trump in SERIOUS TROUBLE?
|51 min
|Farts questions
|2
|Enough is Enough
|2 hr
|Fart container
|4
|Armed Forces Day
|2 hr
|Fart container
|39
|El Paso files "sanctuary cities" lawsuit
|2 hr
|Fart container
|7
|The Leaking Administration
|2 hr
|Fart container
|9
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Farts
|24,355
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC