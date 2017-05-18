Another traveler gets vehicle stolen in Albuquerque
In it, KOB-TV New Mexico reports that:
Another person visiting Albuquerque left with a horrible impression of the city because thieves took off with their truck The victim, Mariana Chanchez from El Paso, Texas, stayed at the Hawthorne Suites on Gibson while she volunteered for an event. She said she accidentally left her keys near a computer in the lobby Thursday night.
#1 23 hrs ago
It was reported on the news that Albuquerque ranks 2nd in the nation in auto thefts. Every hour and 41 minutes a vehicle is stolen in Albuquerque, and in 2015 over 6,000 autos were stolen in Albuquerque and of those only 200 were recovered and only 300 arrests were made. A heads up to tourists is the right thing to do and more security cameras at lodging areas could help to catch these thieves. No one is hating on NM just telling the truth about Albuquerque.
#2 21 hrs ago
My farts will secure the cars.
