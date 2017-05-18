Another traveler gets vehicle stolen ...

Another traveler gets vehicle stolen in Albuquerque

There are 2 comments on the KOB-TV New Mexico story from Yesterday, titled Another traveler gets vehicle stolen in Albuquerque. In it, KOB-TV New Mexico reports that:

Another person visiting Albuquerque left with a horrible impression of the city because thieves took off with their truck The victim, Mariana Chanchez from El Paso, Texas, stayed at the Hawthorne Suites on Gibson while she volunteered for an event. She said she accidentally left her keys near a computer in the lobby Thursday night.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Just so you know

Albuquerque, NM

#1 23 hrs ago
It was reported on the news that Albuquerque ranks 2nd in the nation in auto thefts. Every hour and 41 minutes a vehicle is stolen in Albuquerque, and in 2015 over 6,000 autos were stolen in Albuquerque and of those only 200 were recovered and only 300 arrests were made. A heads up to tourists is the right thing to do and more security cameras at lodging areas could help to catch these thieves. No one is hating on NM just telling the truth about Albuquerque.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fart cloud

Dallas, TX

#2 21 hrs ago
My farts will secure the cars.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 6 hr Fart Swap 20
News Off-duty border patrol agent stabbed in eye nea... 6 hr Fart Swap 2
News Brass Asp Bar at 6201 Airport Road in El Paso w... 6 hr Fart Swap 6
First Lady is Honored in Saudi Arabia Sat When I fart 3
So Sorry Sat When I fart 3
News El Paso, Texas, wants 'more funding for bridges... Fri Smell farts 19
News Hidden camera found in Cielo Vista Mall restroom Fri Fart feet 14
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,177,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC