Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations'
There are 6 comments on the El Paso Times story from Tuesday, titled Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations'. In it, El Paso Times reports that:
Advocates urge more 'sanctuary congregations' An activist seeks to reignite a movement of churches offering "sanctuary" to undocumented immigrants. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/immigration/2017/05/16/advocates-urge-more-sanctuary-congregations/101747450/ Immigration and Customs Enforcement has long recognized churches and other buildings as generally off limits, except under extreme circumstances.
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Arresting criminals is easier when they are already rounded up.
The collaboration of church and state enforcement is great!
Nobody needs these trouble makers around....
|
#2 14 hrs ago
Another big democrat arrested but no news local?
|
#3 12 hrs ago
DMN is just a part of the national mainstream media with its mainstream sources (AP, UPI, etc.). It is just part of the democrat-media coalition campaigning for a socialist American government.
|
#4 12 hrs ago
Government cheese farts are good.
|
#5 7 hrs ago
if the advocates and the churches want to hide and protect illegal immigrants then by all means let's cut off all the government benefits that this folks receive when they enter this country illegally.
then we will see how long they are willing to house, hide and protect the illegal immigrants when it is coming out of their own pockets and out of the church coffers!
safe bet - it ain't going to happen!
and if the POPE continues to advocate for no wall and open borders then he should tear town the WALLS around Vatican city that protect his sorry behind and they should let all the illegals move into Vatican city. to fund this the church should sell all of it's assets & properties to support, house & feed all the illegals all around the world!
safe bet - it ain't going to happen!!!
|
#6 4 hrs ago
I advocate farting and sniffing farts in church.
|
|
