Giving up his prospecting, Hubert Miller, 99, deserted his California pension and headed to El Paso for a fresh start in the 1950s. 99-year-old prospector begins new life in El Paso Giving up his prospecting, Hubert Miller, 99, deserted his California pension and headed to El Paso for a fresh start in the 1950s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.