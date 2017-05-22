There are on the Stars and Stripes story from Friday May 19, titled 5 arrested in killing of El Paso Army veteran. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

El Paso police have arrested five people on capital murder charges in connection with the killing of an Afghanistan war veteran earlier this month, officials said Friday evening. Tyler Kaden Croke, 23, who died of stab wounds to his neck, was found dead on May 7 at the Cantera Apartments at 1501 Lomaland Drive on the East Side of El Paso, police said.

