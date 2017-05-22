5 arrested in killing of El Paso Army...

5 arrested in killing of El Paso Army veteran

There are 2 comments on the Stars and Stripes story from Friday May 19, titled 5 arrested in killing of El Paso Army veteran. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:

El Paso police have arrested five people on capital murder charges in connection with the killing of an Afghanistan war veteran earlier this month, officials said Friday evening. Tyler Kaden Croke, 23, who died of stab wounds to his neck, was found dead on May 7 at the Cantera Apartments at 1501 Lomaland Drive on the East Side of El Paso, police said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Law and Order

Dallas, TX

#1 Saturday May 20
Hopefully Elpaso gets a guest prosecutor,
Need to get these thugs off the streets!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fart cloud

Dallas, TX

#3 Saturday May 20
Farts will clear the streets.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Armed Forces Day 41 min New Resident 24
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 2 hr Mitts Gold Plated... 75
So Sorry 3 hr Farts daily 16
News Hidden camera found in Cielo Vista Mall restroom 3 hr Farts daily 17
News El Paso leaders to lobby for Bliss, border in D.C. 3 hr Farts daily 6
News Flags honor those who served Marking Memorial Day (May '08) 3 hr Farts daily 25
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 19 hr Farts 24,344
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for El Paso County was issued at May 23 at 8:05AM CDT

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,063 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC