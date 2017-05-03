4 El Paso cemeteries, Caseta bridge t...

4 El Paso cemeteries, Caseta bridge to get historical markers

The state commission also approved three subject markers in the county - for the Tays Place Public Housing Project, the former Fabens-Caseta international bridge, and the Hendricks-Laws Sanatorium and Roger Bacon College. "The history is not forgotten," El Paso County Historical Commission member Patricia Kiddney said.

