3 arrested in 7-Eleven robbery spree
El Paso pulled over a car leaving from a side street following an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven store late Thursday night in the Northeast. 3 arrested in 7-Eleven robbery spree El Paso pulled over a car leaving from a side street following an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven store late Thursday night in the Northeast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|15 min
|Farts n beans
|45
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|56 min
|Farts
|24,344
|Another traveler gets vehicle stolen in Albuque...
|4 hr
|Plate of farts
|4
|El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl...
|4 hr
|Plate of farts
|30
|Off-duty border patrol agent stabbed in eye nea...
|5 hr
|U farted
|9
|El Paso leaders to lobby for Bliss, border in D.C.
|5 hr
|The farts
|4
|Armed Forces Day
|5 hr
|The farts
|18
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC