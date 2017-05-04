200 summer jobs open for El Paso area...

200 summer jobs open for El Paso area youth

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

The Hire El Paso Summer Work Program will have jobs for youth from mostly low-income families, while the Summer Earn and Learn will have jobs for youths with disabilities. 200 summer jobs open for El Paso area youth The Hire El Paso Summer Work Program will have jobs for youth from mostly low-income families, while the Summer Earn and Learn will have jobs for youths with disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 4 min mean 67
Cinco de mayo 21 min fashionista 25
El Paso Time Shares Opportunities 2 hr DC Dave 9
News Socorro ISD, El Paso, Texas 2 hr butters_ 1
News Volunteers Conduct Undercover Border Surveillance 2 hr butters_ 1
Trump to Visit Pope on May 24 2 hr Christine Dishman 7
KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices 3 hr New Resident 9
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC