200 summer jobs open for El Paso area youth
The Hire El Paso Summer Work Program will have jobs for youth from mostly low-income families, while the Summer Earn and Learn will have jobs for youths with disabilities. 200 summer jobs open for El Paso area youth The Hire El Paso Summer Work Program will have jobs for youth from mostly low-income families, while the Summer Earn and Learn will have jobs for youths with disabilities.
