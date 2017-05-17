2 fugitives arrested in El Paso

2 fugitives arrested in El Paso

Two men featured among El Paso's most-wanted fugitives were arrested this week by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. 2 fugitives arrested in El Paso Two men featured among El Paso's most-wanted fugitives were arrested this week by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

