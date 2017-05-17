2 fugitives arrested in El Paso
Two men featured among El Paso's most-wanted fugitives were arrested this week by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. 2 fugitives arrested in El Paso Two men featured among El Paso's most-wanted fugitives were arrested this week by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|20 min
|Fart more
|7
|ICE arrests 26 in El Paso gang crackdown
|21 min
|Fart more
|20
|Advocates call for more 'sanctuary congregations'
|23 min
|Fart more
|6
|Democrat Acts of Desperation and Short-term Mem...
|3 hr
|Musty wet farts
|9
|Alleged assault at Bassett Middle School is sai... (Mar '12)
|7 hr
|More farts
|56
|722-Horsepower 454 LS-Powered 1957 Chevy Bel Air
|7 hr
|More farts
|8
|El Paso Crawling with haunted hot spots (Oct '09)
|7 hr
|More farts
|443
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC