101st Airborne Division Band member Ruben Salinas named 2017 Army Soldier-Musician of the Year
A saxophone player in the 101st Airborne Division Band, Salinas was selected for the award by Col. Neal F. McIntyre, Chief of Army Music, from Soldiers in 29 active duty bands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KVIA dumps 9pm newscast - no one notices
|8 min
|New Resident
|7
|Palm Sunday procession
|9 min
|New Resident
|18
|Former science teacher pleads guilty to manufac...
|14 min
|New Resident
|7
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|1 hr
|DC Dave
|63
|Cinco de mayo
|3 hr
|fashionita
|19
|Trump to Visit Pope on May 24
|5 hr
|Dont Cry for Arge...
|1
|8 arrests made in sheriff's desert operation
|17 hr
|DC Dave
|17
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC