UTHealth School of Public Health Training Youth to Become Advocates for Tobacco Policy Change
HOUSTON To help train youth to become educators and advocates for tobacco policy change, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health in El Paso is partnering with El Paso Independent School District high schools to create an innovative new program. As part of its A Smoke Free Paso del Norte initiative, the Paso del Norte Health Foundation awarded UTHealth School of Public Health nearly $150,000 to implement Youth Advocating for Policy EXecution .
