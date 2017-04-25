Transparency, arena key issues in District 2 race
Transparency and the downtown arena are the main focuses for the candidates vying for the City Council District 2 seat. Transparency, arena key issues in District 2 race Transparency and the downtown arena are the main focuses for the candidates vying for the City Council District 2 seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
El Paso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Catch a Beaner
|1 hr
|Return to Rule of...
|56
|Sessions' lies
|2 hr
|American Independent
|30
|Sanctuary cities threatened with loss of federa...
|3 hr
|New Resident
|61
|Is El Paso Next?
|3 hr
|New Resident
|4
|Mayoral candidate Saucedo files finance reporta
|3 hr
|New Resident
|2
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|5 hr
|New Resident
|35
|The Toyota seven
|12 hr
|I love the southwest
|4
Find what you want!
Search El Paso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC