This Texas House is a Bold Hillside S...

This Texas House is a Bold Hillside Sanctuary

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

The Franklin Mountain House, in the mountains just outside El Paso, Texas, sits 800 feet above the city and has sweeping views of the valley below. The house, designed by architects Hazelbaker Rush , is made up of three boxes placed on top of each other, allowing the house to sit perfectly on the uneven side of the hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

El Paso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors... 15 min Smell the roses 3
News Sanctuary cities threatened with loss of federa... 31 min DC Dave 41
To Catch a Beaner 32 min DC Dave 45
News El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about... 58 min uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 69
News Trump officials visit El Paso: Editorial 1 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 10
News O'Rourke courts locals 2 hr Cruz Voter 2
Palm Sunday procession 3 hr butters is a putota 10
See all El Paso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search El Paso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for El Paso County was issued at April 25 at 7:56AM CDT

El Paso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

El Paso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

El Paso, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,563 • Total comments across all topics: 280,553,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC