Task force arrests fugitive in Central El Paso
A robbery suspect featured last month among El Paso's most-wanted fugitives was arrested after a foot chase in Central El Paso. Task force arrests fugitive in Central El Paso A robbery suspect featured last month among El Paso's most-wanted fugitives was arrested after a foot chase in Central El Paso.
|Sessions' lies
|15 min
|huey goins
|22
|Mexico Worries That A New Border Wall Will Wors...
|1 hr
|huey goins
|23
|To Catch a Beaner
|1 hr
|huey goins
|55
|Sanctuary cities threatened with loss of federa...
|1 hr
|huey goins
|50
|After Trump, some bridges record dip in border ...
|6 hr
|Close it down
|1
|The Toyota seven
|18 hr
|News resident
|1
|Palm Sunday procession
|18 hr
|butters_
|12
