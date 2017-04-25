Task force arrests fugitive in Centra...

Task force arrests fugitive in Central El Paso

A robbery suspect featured last month among El Paso's most-wanted fugitives was arrested after a foot chase in Central El Paso. Task force arrests fugitive in Central El Paso A robbery suspect featured last month among El Paso's most-wanted fugitives was arrested after a foot chase in Central El Paso.

