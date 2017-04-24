Service honors El Paso corporal listed as missing in action in 1950
After 67 years, the family of an El Paso serviceman who was listed as Missing in Action during the Korean War felt his presence. "I think he was here," whispered 92-year-old Margie Velez, the oldest sister of the soldier during a memorial ceremony at Fort Bliss National Cemetery last week.
